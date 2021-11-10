I endorse 'slay queen' journalism - Bridget Otoo

• Bridget Otoo says there is nothing wrong with looking good as a female journalist

• She also believes no journalist should tolerate social media bullies in line of duty



• Bridget Otoo believes journalists don’t speak because of fear



Ghanaian broadcaster, Bridget Otoo has said she personally endorses ‘slay queen journalism’ as there is nothing wrong in putting efforts in one’s looks as a journalist.



According to her, it is mostly the responsibility of the media houses to ensure their presenters look good but due to some cost factors, some female journalists are compelled to bear the cost.



She added that, social media users who dwell on the appearances of female journalists to judge their level of intelligence and achievements and in some cases, compare them to men may do so because of factors like complex.



Speaking on the Lowdown show on Ghanaweb TV she said,

“Slay queen journalism means a woman who cares about how she looks. Once you look good, sit before somebody which you want to interview and ask them great questions, now if we were in an ideal country, the station is supposed to give you clothes, do your hair for you, make up because they are putting you in front of a camera to go ask questions but they don’t.



“Now you have put in the effort to get that done for yourself and you are being judged for simply looking good and in any case if you read the psychology behind it, a lot of the people say these things want to be like the person they are insulting anyway. So it’s a complex issue, a psychological issue and a madness issue. They (social media bullies) just do it because it makes them feel good.”



She added that one of the ways to avoid unnecessary comments by social media bullies is by blocking and muting them.



This she says will be good for their mental health as some journalists cannot stand the trolls.



“… I always encourage people to use their block button, mute certain words you don’t want to see... You won’t lose anything and these people don’t put money in your pockets so mute them. It is not healthy people stop it. You can’t just come online and abuse someone because they said something you disagree with. If you disagree with them engage them intellectually,” she added.



