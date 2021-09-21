I enjoyed working for you and the NPP – Outgoing Ga East MCE thanks Akufo-Addo

• The outgoing MCE for Ga East has expressed gratitude to the President for appointing her

The outgoing Municipal Chief Executive for Ga East Assembly, Janet Tulasi Mensah, has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing her as MCE in his first term.



Madam Mensah whose duty as MCE is coming to an end following the President’s decision to nominate a new Chief Executive for the assembly in a press release, said, she was hopeful of being given another term to continue with work she started in the President’s first term but was grateful to him regardless.



“Under my tenure of office, a lot was achieved and I am very proud of our collective efforts in this direction. However, the Municipality faces challenges in some areas of the economy, especially the roads sector, which though we achieved remarkable success, we still have more to do.



"As I exit, I still have the fervent hope that the Municipality would see more development and truly become the 'Enviable Municipality' among its peers in Ghana and beyond.

"I hereby wish to express my utmost gratitude to His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa AkufoAddo for deeming me fit to serve in his first administration. I have really enjoyed working for him, the Government and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).”



The outgoing MCE also expressed gratitude to various stakeholders including the Member of Parliament for the area, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the New Patriotic Party, traditional authorities, religious leaders and groups as well as NGOs among others for supporting her during her term.



“My special appreciation goes to my Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP), Hon. Lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo for the cordial relationship, massive support and cooperation which enabled us to achieve such a great feat during my administration.



"Again, I wish to thank the New “Patriotic Party (NPP); National, Regional, and the Constituency levels, for the immense support and cooperation I enjoyed from you. To my fellows in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency; Chairman, Mr. Robert Osei Bonsu, and the Executive, Council of Elders, Polling Station Executives and Agents, and the entire membership, high and low, I say thank you for your unflinching support and assistance.



“My appreciation also goes to our various stakeholders; Traditional Authorities, especially the Ga East Chiefs' Association, Ga East Council of Churches, Ga East Zongo Chiefs' Council, Ga East Imams' Council, Residents' Associations, Market Queens and Associations, NGOs/CBOs, Ga East Association of SmallScale Industries (ASSI), various youth groups and residents in general. Your advices, encouragements, and support, physically and spiritually, made us thrive.



“To the Ga East Municipal Assembly; the Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Hon. Assembly Members, Municipal Coordinating Directors, past and present, Heads of Departments/Units, Staff, various Governmental Institutions and Agencies in the Municipality, I say "ayekoo" to you all. The Assembly has been my home for the past four years and whatever we achieved could not have happened without your passionate support and great cooperation."

Madam Tulasi Mensah further extended her congratulations to her replacement, Madam Elizabeth Kaakie Mann while wishing that her confirmation and the delivery of her mandate will be smooth and successful.



“I want to use this medium to plead with the Hon. Assembly Members to accept His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo's nomination and confirm her without undue delays in the interest of the Nation, Government, the NPP and the Municipality.



"I take this opportunity to urge all my teaming supporters, in the NPP Dome-Kwabenya Constituency and across the political divide, to throw your support behind the Nominee just as you did for me to ensure the "Enviable Municipality" agenda is continued and achieved.



"To the Party faithful, let us not allow divisive spirit to creep into our great "Kukrudu" family but let the prevailing situation rather unite and prop us up for rigorous work on the ground to ensure we "break the eight" jinx come 2024 General Elections,” she stated.



