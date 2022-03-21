I entered secondary school without mattress, blanket - Afenyo-Markin recounts

Lawmaker for Effutu constituency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

The lawmaker for Effutu constituency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin has recounted the ordeal he had to endure during his secondary school education at the St. Augustine's College in the Central Region.

As a Guest Speaker at the College's 92nd anniversary and Speech Day Celebration on Saturday, 20th March 2022, the Member of Parliament (MP) revealed the challenges he endured as a student who did not have things easier when growing up.



He stated he had to resort to support from a friend after entering the school with only a trunk without a mattress or blanket for the three years of his stay.



According to the current MP and Deputy majority Leader in Parliament, Hon. Afenyo-Markin was also grateful to The Paa Kwesi Nduom’s scholarship that afforded him money to pay for his fees and registration fee as well.

He said, “I came to school with only a trunk and had no mattress. My friend supported me with his blanket and this I endured for three years. I was sacked home for my fees several times.



"The Senior Housemaster will come to the class and give you 6 lashes before I am sent home for my fees… after many attempts to win The Paa Kwesi Nduom’s scholarship, I was determined to make it this time. I used I mark to beat Tawiah in Government, History was 2 marks and Botwe was crying and as for Literature, I gave them a long gap."



"So first in History, Mr. 'Pee' your man did it. First in Literature and First in Government. I took the prize and that’s what paid my fees for the year and my registration fee. I thank God,” the MP said to the President, students, and all that were present at the 92nd Anniversary.