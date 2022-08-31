I expect labour unions to applaud gov't - Oda MP on gov't's payment of workers' 15% COLA

The Controller and Accountant-General have paid the 15 percent cost of living allowance (COLA) agreed on between the government and organized labour.

An amount of GH¢485 million has been disbursed to the accounts of over 600,000 public sector workers on the government payroll as their COLA for July and August.



The Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, confirmed this to the Daily Graphic saying, “there are no outstanding issues or arrears as far as the payment of COLA is concerned”.



In view of this, the Member of Parliament for Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has commended the government for fulfilling its promise to the workers who on a number of times through strike actions agitated against their poor working and living conditions.



He believed the payment of the COLA is proof of goodwill between the government and organized labour.



Akwasi Acquah also called on the Labour Unions to reciprocate this gesture by appreciating the government.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', he said; "I expect the Labour Unions to applaud the government. They should from today onwards begin writing letters to commend the government."



Background



During this year’s May Day celebration, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) called on the government to give public sector workers a 20 percent COLA which the TUC believed would relieve the public sector workers.



Following the call, some public sector workers threatened to withdraw their services if the government fails to pay the COLA.



The various worker unions included the four teacher unions, the Ghana Medical Association and the Public Sector Workers Unions.

Negotiations dragged on for over two weeks, compelling GNAT and NAGRAT among other unions to embark on industrial action to insist on their demand.



A crunch meeting was held between the government, Labour Commission and the parties on July 14, 2022, and they reached a consensus on a 15 percent COLA.



