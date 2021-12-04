'I fear for my life when I sit in the chamber sometimes' - Afenyo-Markin

Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader

Parliament has been at an impasse over the 2022 budget

Efutu MP fears for his life



Parliament sets up committee to iron out chaos



Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Kwamina Afenyo-Markin has admitted to living in fear of his life during and after some proceedings in the House.



According to him, some sessions which involve heated debate has sometimes culminated in threats of physical harm and abuse.



Speaking on the News File segment on Joy News, Afenyo Markin alleged that the recent impasse over the 2022 budget statement has revealed a plot by the minority to physically abuse, Joseph Osei-Owusu who presided over a ruling as the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.



“Sometimes I sit in the chamber and I fear for my own life. I fear for my life because one moment we are debating then you threaten someone that I will beat you. You should call them out. Sam George is apologizing on behalf of the minority and majority, we don’t need you to apologise for us. With all due respect, apologize for your caucus. NPP has been gentle,” he said.

Meanwhile, Parliament has come under intense criticism over the behaviour of the both Majority and the Minority clashing heads as a result of a ruling by 1st Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu who was acting as speaker.



Ningo Prampram MP, Sam George, making his submission on the News File segment, rendered an apology on behalf of the house.



His apology was, however, rejected by the Deputy Majority leader, Afenyo Markin, who implied that the chaos was orchestrated by the NDC side of the house.



