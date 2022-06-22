I fed my 9-month-old baby with seawater for five days - Italy-based Ghanaian

Nura Yakubu and host of the programme

Source: SVTV Africa

Italy-based Ghanaian Nura Yakubu has revealed that she fed her nine-month-old baby with the Mediterranean seawater for five days.

In a chat on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Nura indicated that they had no food or water on the sea and resorted to the seawater until employees of a container ship rescued them. Nura added that she knew the dangers involved, but she had no reason to back out.



“It wasn’t an easy journey, but I gathered the vim to go because I had no one in Libya. We exhausted our food and water. I had no breastmilk for my baby because I had not eaten. So I fed with her seawater, that’s all we had,” she said.



According to her, they were about 77 migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Unfortunately for them, the Italian rescue team were off duty that day, and the Libyan rescue team failed to come to their aid.



“We thought we would die on the sea. We called the Libyan rescue team, but they said we had gone too far for them to come. About three Ghanaians died, others were wailing, and our boat ruptured. All I did was pray because we had no team to rescue.



Nura mentioned that there spent five days on the sea before meeting a container ship in the Mediterranean.



“I almost fell when the people were rescuing us, but a Nigerian saved me. My baby was saved before me. When the Italy team came to us later, we saw the Libyan rescue team.

The Italians could have sent us back, but they spared us because some of us had fainted. We spent about a week on the sea before getting to the city,” she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



Nura mentioned that she left Ghana for Libya in 2015 with her sister who had just gotten married. According to Nura, her family had arranged for her to marry a Libyan without her knowledge.



“My uncle who lived in Libya said if I will not marry him, then, I must leave his house. He forced me to marry him for money, but I disagreed. I left his house and met a Ghanaian who helped me find a job,” she added.



“Eventually, I met my baby’s father, and we got pregnant, but he asked me to abort the baby. I refused and left his house.”



Nura indicated that life in Libya became tough. As a result, she decided to take the risky journey to Europe.