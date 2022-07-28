'I feel free not being part of the NDC, I sidelined the party' – Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, a former regional chairperson of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has explained why he attended the state-organized 10th-anniversary commemorative event of the passing of late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Fielding questions from a Metro TV reporter, Allotey Jacobs said he had quit his position as a regional chair and was now a social commentator.



He stressed that his presence at the event held on July 26 was out of his love for the late president and not the party that brought Mills to the political limelight.



“I am no longer a member of the party, I quit the party as a former regional chair. I am a social commentator now, so I don’t want to hear anything about the NDC but I would love to hear things about Professor Mills. That is why I am here.



“I don’t want to go deep into it (grudges that I have with the party), I am okay now, I feel free not being part of the party.”



Asked whether he felt sidelined by his former party, he responded: “The party can’t sideline me, I am an institution myself, the party can’t sideline me, I sidelined the party. I prefer that … I am very happy not belonging to NDC,” he stressed.





Allotey Jacobs’ journey out of the NDC



Last year, Allotey Jacobs suffered his second suspension after an initial one in 2020 over what the party described as his persistent anti-party conduct.



His suspension was captured in a press release from the party, dated Tuesday, March 23, 2021, and signed by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.



The letter cited anti-party behaviour as the major contributing factor to the dismissal of Mr. Allotey Jacobs.

It noted that following a report by the Functional Executive Council after a meeting on March 17, Mr. Jacobs was found guilty of misconduct and anti-party conduct pursuant to articles 48 (1) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution.



It further noted that the committee acting in compliance with Article 48 (1) of the NDC Constitution, has decided to expel him from the party, with no recognition whatsoever as a party member. He was also directed to return any party properties.



Allotey Jacobs reacted to the dismissal calling the move a funny one, considering he had dismissed himself from the party, way before this letter emerged.



