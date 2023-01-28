1
I feel insulted over claims changes made in parliament came from Asiedu Nketiah – Yammin

Sat, 28 Jan 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin says he feels insulted when people say the decision to make changes in the minority leadership in parliament solely came from the party’s National Chairman, John Asiedu Nketiah.

“I feel insulted when people say the decision came from Asiedu Nketiah. Who do they take me for?” Mr Joseph Yammin angrily asked on live radio.

The NDC, last Tuesday, announced changes in the leadership of the Minority Caucus in Parliament in a letter signed by the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Kwettey.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Kwame Governs Agbodza and Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah became new leaders to replace Haruna Iddrisu, James Klutse Avedzi and Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka as Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader and Minority Chief Whip, respectively.

The decision has however been met with series of oppositions mostly from the MPs in Parliament. Some have also pointed accusing fingers at the party Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for reportedly taking the decision alone.

However, speaking on the matter on Radio Gold in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com, Joseph Yammin hinted that, he can never be influenced by Mr Asiedu Nketiah to take a decision he the Organizer of the party is not in support of.

“Let me say it here that, the decision is not Asiedu Nketiah’s decision, not Fifi Kwetey’s decision, not Yammins’s decision but it is the entire NDC Executives’ decision. So people saying it came from Asiedu Nkiah and all that; Asiedu Nketiah cannot impose his decision on me. Asiedu Nketiah cannot impose a decision on Fifi Kwetey if you ever know who he is,” Mr Yammin fumed in his interview.

