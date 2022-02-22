I feel like crying when I listen to radio nowadays - Kwesi Pratt

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has condemned the use of invectives on the airwaves by some media practitioners and people who appear on radio and TV shows.

Kwesi Pratt wondered how a person could go on the radio or Television and denigrate others or peddle falsehood with sheer alacrity.



He was commenting on the arrests of Accra FM's Presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah.



Mr. Bobie Ansah has been charged with offensive conduct over his allegations that the First and Second Ladies, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia have stolen State lands.



The Police also arrested some persons who took to social media and traditional media to vent their spleen.



The leader of the #FixTheCountry demo, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was arrested and is charged with treason felony following his comments on social media about wanting to plot a coup.



NPP Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly called 'Abronye DC', was also not spared as the Police apprehended him over his claims that former President John Mahama is involved in a coup plot.

He has been charged him with two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Kwesi Pratt seemingly blamed the media for the abusive language on the airwaves.



He vehemently rebuked the persons who have resorted to insults when addressing issues in the media.



" . . When I listen to discussions on radio, it looks like I should cry . . . sometimes, they even talk about how someone sleeps women. I become very sad when I listen; a lot of things we say on the radio and TV most are not true," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.



