I feel like it’s my fault – Efia Odo weeps on live radio over Macho Kaaka’s death

• Efia Odo is saddened by the death of Macho Kaaka

• She claims some social media users are blaming her and other #FixTheCountry campaigners for the incident



• She says she will not give up until the country is fixed



Efia Odo, one of the convenors for the #FixTheCountry campaign could not hold her tears when she was confronted with a question over the death of fellow activist Ibrahim Mohammed popularly known as Macho Kaaka and two others at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



The actress who was on Angel FM to discuss her activism became emotional by the first question that was asked her, sobbing as she made her points.



Efia’s cry was fueled by two things. She disclosed that a social media user sent her a disheartening message, accusing her and other members of the #FixTheCountry of being the cause of Macho Kaaka's death.

She claims the texter said, had it not been for their activism, Macho Kaaka would not have been beaten and killed by a mob.



The other basis for her weeping is that she pictures herself in the same situation as Macho Kaaka, stating that “it could have been me."



Efia Odo like most of her colleague crusaders have received threats from anonymous persons but she is unrepentant in her resolve to fight the cause of the Ghanaian.



She said on Angel that until the demands being made by the #FixTheCountry advocates are met, they are never backing down despite the concerns about their lives.



“I feel like it’s my fault. I read comments and some people say that but for the #FixTheCountry campaign, this wouldn’t have happened but if the country headed in the right direction, we wouldn’t be complaining.

“This human being who has been killed because of his activism and his family members are protesting and you murder them. Instead of the police protecting and de-escalate the situation, they rather killed the people. It’s not an easy thing for me to say. I don’t care about fame or anything but these are lives. I see comments like had we not start the campaign, he would be alive but Kaaka has been doing his thing before we started,” she said.



Kaaka’s death and the disturbances that ensued led to the death of two other persons who have been buried.



The uproar that followed the incident led to the setting up of a ministerial committee to probe the various issues that have come out.



The three members of the committee include Justice George Kingsley Koomson (Justice of the Court of Appeal), Dr Vladimir Antwi Danso, a Security Expert and Juliet Antwi Amoah, Executive Director, Penplusbyte.



