'I feel safe with Ghana Police than the U.S Police' - Adam Bonaa fumes on US report

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

A security analyst, Adam Bonaa says the United States of America (USA) should be the least among countries to access Ghana on human rights issues.

“If we want a country to access us [Ghana], not the U.S,” he responded harshly to the demining report issued by the United States Department on human rights in Ghana.

The U.S.A in its 2021 Human Rights Report on Ghana issued on April 26, 2022, accused the government of Ghana and agencies of the state of engaging in arbitrary human rights abuses including unlawful and extrajudicial killings.

But, Adam Bonaa in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie rubbished the report after describing it as ‘bogus'.

“I am safe with the Ghana Police than the U.S Police. How many people are killed by the police compared to the U.S?” he questioned rhetorically.

Adding that, “this report shouldn’t be coming from the U.S.”

