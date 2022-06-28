‘I feel that there is some high level of greed’ - Government's spokesperson

Government's spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Details in Sir John's Will is an apology - Govt's spokesperson

Greed creeping into Ghana’s development - Boakye-Danquah



We are taking nothing back from this world - Boakye-Danquah bemoans greed in govt



The government's spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has said that there is a high level of greed among some government officials.



According to him, these acts of greed, which culminate in the pilfering of state resources, harm the development of the country.



Boakye-Danquah made these remarks in an interview on TV3 monitored by GhanaWeb.

He was talking about revelations in the last Will and Testament of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), which showed that Sir John had acquired some portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve land.



"The bigger boom was when Sir John's Will came into the (Achimota Forest Reserve land) conversation ... I think it is a great apology... I have stated very clearly on record that sometimes and at some levels, you really need to be careful how you process through things .... the Muslims have given us a very good example when sadly they lose any of their members, they are quickly buried in a humble manner. The manner in which you come here on earth is the same manner in which you will go.



“… at sometimes in my closet, I feel that there is some high level of greed which may not be helpful for our country and our development,” he said.



He added that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has handled issues surrounding the looting of the Achimota Forest Reserve land.



He added that parts of the land that was willed by Sir John have been taken back by the state.

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







IB/BOG