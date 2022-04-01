I find it difficult listening to Akufo-Addo these days – Manasseh Azure Awuni

Manasseh Azure Awuni

Akufo-Addo presented SoNA on March 30

He acknowledged the plight of the Ghanaian youth



Manasseh has expressed his disappointment in the President



Manasseh Azure Awuni, an investigative journalist, has indicated that it has become difficult for him to listen to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo these days.



According to him, the President has become the epitome of hopelessness in the country and many Ghanaians who reposed confidence in him ahead of the 2016 general elections are now disappointed.



In an interview with Joy News at the back of the President’s State of the Nation’s Address, SoNA, on March 30, the award-winning journalist said the President's address was underwhelming.

“If any State of the Nation Address meets my expectations, it isn’t what Mr. Akufo-Addo delivered. Because he has come to represent hopelessness in my view. I used to be one of those who cheered him most whenever he wanted to speak, but these days, I struggle to tolerate him when he’s speaking.



"To put it in a better way, I find it difficult to listen to the President when he speaks. Because some of the things he said he will do and the things that gave some of us hope are things that we have not seen. It keeps getting worse,” Azure Awuni explained.



He added, looking at the current state of the country, the Ghanaian youth would not shy away from packing out of the country if an opportunity is presented to them.



He noted the Ghanaian youth have been wooed by the politicians with enticing promises, only to disappoint them when they win power.



Manasseh also observed that the attitude of the Ghanaian youth has dashed the hopes of many young people; creating a feeling of apathy in them.

He further intimated that young people in Ghana have lost hope in ‘hard work’, due to how people with merit are not able to excel in their endeavours unless they have some ties and allegiances to those at the helm of affairs.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the SoNA acknowledged the plight of young people in the country and reiterated the willingness of his government in addressing the challenges that confront them, especially, unemployment.



