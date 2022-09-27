'I forgot about myself' - Barber grabbed with drugs at police tation

File photo

Source: GNA

A barber who went to visit his friend on remand at Baatsona Police Station, has ended in Police cells for possessing drugs.

Abdulai Hamza was grabbed with 13 wrappers of whitish substances and three wrappers of plant materials, all suspected to be narcotic drugs.



Charged with two counts of unlawful possession or control of narcotic drugs, Hamza pleaded not guilty.



Hamza told police personnel that, “I forgot about myself when I went to the Police Station.”



Hamza has been remanded into lawful custody by the court presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Tosu and he is expected to reappear on October 10.



Prosecuting Police Inspector Josephine Lamptey said the complainants were Police personnel from Baatsona Police Station.



Inspector Lamptey said accused who resided at Baatsona, on September 18, this year, called at the Station to visit his friend known as Gideon Sedzro, a remand prisoner.

Prosecution said Hamza was there to ask Sedzro what he would like to eat.



The prosecutor said the Police gave him permission to talk to his friend.



However, prosecution said, the Police suspected him following his suspicious gestures and movements.



Prosecution said therefore conducted a search on him and 13 wrappers of whitish substance and three wrappers of plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs were found.



According to prosecution, the alleged narcotic drugs were found in Hamza’s shirt which he claimed ownership.



The prosecutor said the exhibits had been forwarded to the Forensic Science Laboratory for analytical examination.