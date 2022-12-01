I gave Yendi MP GHC100K towards NPP N/R Chair's election - Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrates'

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that he has been a financial supporter of the chairmanhip bid of the Northern Regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party.

Agyapong said in a recent interview that he had supported Chairman Mohammed A. Baantima Samba's election bid months back with an amount of GHC100,000 cedis.



He said that the amount had been donated after MP for Yendi, Farouk ALiu Mahama, had called on him whiles he was in the US to support Samba's bid.



Despite giving an amount of 100,000 cedis, only an amount of 40,000 cedis was acknowledged by Samba, he alleged.



“I was in America. Farouk came to my house. He said I should support Samba. I gave him 100 thousand cedis. After that Samba texted me saying, 'thank you. I got 40 thousands from Farouk.' Now the same man is dirtying me,” Agyapong is quoted to have said.



Agyapong made the disclosure recently on his tour of the northern regions to campaign for his flagbearership bid of the party.

He has spoken in harsh terms about how regional executives are seemingly sabotaging his visit because they are in support of the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also rumoured to be interested in becoming flagbearer.



Farouk has since denied the claim as has the Chairman, Farouk's denial was on Radio Tamale whiles Samba issued a statement on Wednesday, November 30.



“The issue is that Kennedy Agyapong never gave me Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis to give to Samba. He asked me how much he should give to Samba and I told him whatever he felt he could afford was appropriate. I won’t accept that lie that he gave me such an amount to give to Samba. I won’t deny I do not know him”, Farouk disclosed.



SARA