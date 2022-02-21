I get threats because of anti-gay bill – Sam George

MP for NIngo Prampram, Samuel George

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has said he receives threats following his fight against homosexuality.

Sam George is one of the sponsors of the anti-gay bill that is currently before Parliament. Whereas the bill has been welcomed by some Ghanaians, especially the clergy, it has also met opposition from others.



For example, the intersex community in Ghana is asking Parliament to strike them out of the controversial bill.



According to the community, their conditions are biological rather than sexual and thus, cannot be criminalized.



Addressing the 3rd public hearing of the committee on the bill in Parliament on Thursday, February 17, Director of Key Watch Ghana Shun Adjei demanded clauses in the bill inimical to the rights of the intersex community.



“The bill seeks to join us, intersex persons, to a group of sexual identity and orientation and we are not happy about that because we are not sexual. We are a biological manifestation. Being intersex is a natural manifestation of the body’s diversities in the human species and not a sexuality or sexual orientation.



“This bill seeks to prohibit organizations such as ours from providing support of any kind. This bill seeks to force surgeries and treatment in intersex person infants and also enforce a culture of silence.”

Speaking on the New Day show with Johnnie Hughes on TV3 Monday, February 21, Sam George said he is resolute in getting the bill passed despite the threats and opposition.



“I am confident in my mind that the bill will be passed. I get a lot of threats…



“I mean not only locally but also internationally and maybe one day, after all, this is said and done, and when I write my book, I would talk about some of the international consequences I had had to go through, not only me but I mean my family.



“You know the price you have to pay but every time I meet a stumbling block I laugh. The bill, we will pass it to the glory of God to shame the devil and all the forces, international and local that are fighting against it”.



The Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament is currently holding a public hearing on the bill as part of the process to get it passed.