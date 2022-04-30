I groomed Bawumia – Nyaho Tamakloe claims

Nyaho Tamakloe, Former GFA Chairman

Founding member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe says his grooming has made Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia the political colossus he currently is.

According to him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo specifically gave Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to him to train.



Dr Nyaho said he took the now Vice President through several stages of grooming in both national and local politics and that has made the Vice President a force to reckon with in the political landscape.

“When Nana Addo was unable to defeat late Atta Mills, that was in 2008, I went to his house in January 2009 with others and he called me aside and said "Nyaho, some people don’t want Bawumia to go with me again. I said how. He was specific about the people he was talking about. He said ‘I want you to handle Bawumia. He isn’t known in the party, that is true".



"So any question about Bawumia was thrown to me. We handled him carefully and slowly and got him into the party. We traveled with him. There was a time myself, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia himself and other members of the party, we went to Walewale, his hometown, from there we went to Bimbilla, met a large gathering of people then once again, myself, late Aliu Mahama and Bawumia, we used to meet at Aliu’s private house at African Village and strategize with Bawumia,” he disclosed in interview on Metro TV.