I guess he sees politics as an opportunity to be more corrupt – Bridget Otoo on Duffour Jnr’s ambition

Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo is puzzled over Kwabena Duffour Jnr’s decision to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries despite his unimpressive performance as a leader when he served in different capacities.

Duffour Jnr is eyeing the Sekyere Afram Plains seat which is being occupied by NDC’s Alex Adomako Mensah.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour Jnr holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Banking and International Finance from Cass Business School, United Kingdom respectively. He has also worked with the Ghana International Bank Plc London - Treasury Department and with Star Assurance Company Limited as an underwriter trainee and now wants to become a politician.



Commenting on the development, Bridget Otoo in a tweet, Friday, could not fathom why Duffour Jnr would want to become a parliamentarian when he has on some occasions failed to function as a leader.



"I heard Kwabena Duffour Jnr also wants to go to Parliament? Wow. The guy who held a party the day EIB staff were on strike over unpaid salaries? Such an insensitive person wants to go to parliament. We need better people in politics, not out of touch self-centered people," her tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.



“For a moment think about why Kwabena Duffour Jnr wants to go to parliament. He couldn’t manage a bank, can’t pay his staff over mismanagement, holds a party the day his staff are on strike to show them he really doesn’t care. I guess he sees politics as an Opp [opportunity] to be more corrupt,” she stated in another tweet.

The second-generation leader commanded uniBank assets worth over GHS1.3 billion.He was the CEO of his father’s bank, which, until its collapse, was ranked as Ghana’s sixth-largest bank by assets in 2015. uniBank was declared insolvent in August 2018 after shareholders and related parties received 977 million dollars in loans and other withdrawals without following due process, the central bank said.The bank was liquidated on August 1 alongside four other banks and their assets and liabilities transferred to newly established Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) Limited.

On February 22, 2023, the NDC opened nominations for the election of its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 General Elections.



