I had only three policemen as bodyguards, no military - Mike Oquaye

Prof Mike Aaron Oquaye, former Speaker of Parliament

The former Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rev Prof Mike Aaron Oquaye has refuted claims suggesting that he was provided military protection during his tenure as the third most powerful official of the land.

It comes after the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) withdrew military personnel attached to the Office of the Speaker Alban Bagbin adding that due procedure was not followed.



A statement issued by the former Speaker said “my attention has been drawn to a media reportage that I, Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye, was given military protection while I was Speaker of the seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic.”

“I wish to categorically state that this is palpably false. I was never offered military protection nor did I request for any indeed, I had only three policemen to move with me and provide security at all material times. This information can be easily verified by anyone who cares for the truth at the office of the Clerk -to-Parliament at any given time.”



The statement added: “I will pray that my name is left out of this media discourse on military protection and call upon all discerning Ghanaians to disregard any misleading reportage on same.”