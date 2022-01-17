I had police, not military for protection - Mike Oquaye clarifies

Prof. Mike Oquaye is a former Speaker of Parliament

Military chief withdraws soldiers at Speaker’s office

Mike Oquaye describes claims of having military protection as false



4 soldiers with Speaker of Parliament without proper procedure, says military high command



Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has explained that during his tenure as the Speaker of Parliament, he only had police protection, and at no time did he have any detailed military one.



His comments come on the back of earlier reports that the Chief of Staff at the Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, had withdrawn 4 military personnel attached to the office of the Speaker of Parliament.



According to the letter sighted by GhanaWeb, the military personnel were attached to the Speaker without proper procedure.

They were, therefore, with immediate effect from January, 14, to withdraw their services while efforts were made to regularize their attachment.



The officers, WO1 Jafaru Bunwura, WOII Apugiba Awine David, S/Sgt Agbley Prosper and Sgt. Bonney Prince, had been serving Alban Bagbin’s office since he became Speaker in January 2021.



While the conversations surrounding this were ongoing, the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye’s name came up, to which he has responded.



He explained the security arrangement he had, stating that he only had policemen assigned to provide him with protection.



“Indeed, I had only three policemen to move with me and provide security at all material times. This information can be easily verified by anyone who cares for the truth at the office of the Clerk-to-Parliament at any given time,” he said.

He has therefore called on all to leave him out of the media conversations surrounding this matter.



“I will pray that my name is left out of this media discourse on military protection and call upon all discerning Ghanaians to disregard any misleading reportage on same,” parts of his statement read.



