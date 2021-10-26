I have Akufo-Addo, Kufuor’s blessing to become next NPP Chair – Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi

Former Minister of Education, Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi

As he set his eyes on the national chairmanship position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi says he has had to consult all those who matter in the group and so far the feedbacks have been positive.

The former Techiman legislator and Minister of Education in the erstwhile J. A Kufuor administration revealed in an interview that before he made his intention public, he had had the blessings of even the crème de la crème of the party.



Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tanko on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by Mynewsgh.com on Tuesday morning, Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi said “I have discussed my ambition with President Kufuor and President Akufo-Addo; other party bigwigs have also been consulted and I must say their individual responses are very encouraging.



“I would be breaching their confidence if I say what they told me specifically; but as elders, they have all given me their blessings and wished me well for the competition ahead. I have humbly worked for both of them in various capacities so it would be an understatement to say I am in good terms with them.”



The NPP has not announced a date for their National Delegates Conference at which new national officers would be elected but those who have their eyes on the several positions up for grabs have begun their campaigns in earnest; the Ashanti region is the last of the sixteen to be visited by Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi.



He has been meeting and interacting with the grassroots, regional and constituency executives, traditional authorities and opinion leaders; he however revealed that his meetings party communicators have enjoyed priority as he believes more has to be done to beef up their enthusiasm for championing the cause of the party and broadcasting the good works of the Akufo-Addo government if the NPP can win the 2024 General Elections.

Prof. Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi is an astute academic and politician who has dedicated his life to the service of Ghana in several capacities ranging from the university lecture rooms, legislature, ministerial and heading of two different governing boards of state institutions.



He has been in Parliament for the Techiman North Constituency, served as Minister of Education and then as Minister of Ports, Harbours and Railways under President J.A. Kufuor from 2000 to 2008.



Today, he is the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), having served in a similar capacity at the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term.



He believes that the experiences gathered from his long service to the nation and party would be his greatest asset to galvanize the NPP for victory in the 2024 elections if he becomes the next National Chairman.