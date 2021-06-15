I have Ghana in my heart – Outgoing British High Commissioner

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker, says he is taking Ghana with him as he prepares to depart the shores of the republic after his four-year duty tour.

Ian Walker commenced his tour of duty in Ghana in August 2017 and he is bringing same to an end in June 2021.



Addressing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the ceremonial room at the Jubilee House today, 15th of June 2021 when he paid a farewell call on him, High Commissioner Walker said it has been a true privilege for him to have toured Ghana the last four years in his diplomatic career.



“Although I leave after four years, I have a genuine sense of taking Ghana with me in my heart. I will remain committed to making sure that UK and Ghana grows from strength to strength because I truly care about your country and I truly care about UK and Ghana as like-minded people really can work together to keep making, whether it’s the sub-region more secured, more safe, whether it is the propagation of democracy, or the rule-based system, without which society can’t really function,” Outgoing British High Commissioner to Ghana, Ian Walker said.



President Akufo-Addo described the four-year period of High Commissioner Ian Walker’s tour of duty in Ghana as an outstanding one.

The President indicated that Ghana appreciates the impactful service of Mr. Walker, which saw the heir apparent to the British throne, Prince Charles and his wife, several other Ministers including the Home Secretary Priti Patel, visiting Ghana during the period he served as the British High Commissioner to Ghana.



“We treasure our relationship with you because in you we know we have a friend of Ghana who will speak for us in councils of Britain and the work” President Akufo-Addo said.



“Go with our best thoughts. We are comforted by having a friend right in the heart of Commonwealth office. We are looking forward to seeing you again in Ghana, fare thee well,” the President added.