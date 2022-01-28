I have an open-door policy; come share ideas – Tiwaa to EOCO staff

Maame Tiwaa Yaa Addo-Danquah, EOCO boss

The New Executive Director for Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Tiwaa Yaa Addo-Danquah, has assured Regional Directors and Unit Heads the organization of an open door policy for the betterment of the organization.

“I assure you of an open-door policy where your diverse inputs and initiatives will be integrated into the overall corporate vision and goal to promote the sense of ownership to stimulate motivation and hard work,” she reiterated.



She made the call during the opening ceremony for a two-day training for Regional Directors, Unit Heads among other key position holders in EOCO across the country.



The ceremony was under the theme “building effective relationships with stakeholders to achieve the mandate of Office.”



“It is my avowed aspiration to see a holistic organizational transformation. Hopefully, by dint of hard work and commitment of all staff, this vision is not far-fetched. Achievement of institutional transformation is largely anchored on developing and equipping the human resources and aligning their diverse skillset to the organization’s vision and goals.



“I am determined and committed to ensure that together with management, the human and material resources will be improved significantly in line with acceptable standards to effectively discharge our core mandate of monitoring and investigating economic and organized crime,” she stated.

She added that her outfit will ensure that all requisite structures are put in place to facilitate effective delivery of EOCO’s output and attainment of milestones.



COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah entreated the team of Director and Units to bring onboard their diverse expertise to the fore for the collective good of EOCO.



“Regional Directors and Unit heads, it is imperative to bring to your notice that we can only achieve high performance when we consistently demonstrate professionalism and commitment to our respective assigned roles and responsibilities.



“Bear in mind that integrity, accountability, commitment and hard work are essential to organizational transformation and high performance as you are the face of EOCO in your jurisdiction,” she advised.