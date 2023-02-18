I have been a victim of Kennedy Agyapong's verbal attacks – Araba Koomson

News Editor for Joy News, Araba Koomson

News Editor for Joy News, Araba Koomson says one of her tough moments in her career was when the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong launched a verbal attack on her over an editorial.

According to her, the attacks was basically on a work she did on the former Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, renovating his 2-bedroom official Cantonments residence at the cost of GH¢1 million.



Speaking on the Morning Starr with Francis Abban, Madam Koomson stated that though she was down with the barrage of attacks from the lawmaker she recovered quickly and moved on with her job.



“The man who was renovating the Maritime building ‘the air-conditioner man’. I just put out the facts out there and obviously it wasn’t favorable for him. Apparently, the man was his friend so he went on a rant, insulting me and asking how much I pay in terms of taxes as supposed to his friend who is obviously richer and pays more taxes.



“Supporters of the party were attacking me and just for a brief moment I just felt frustrated and felt down. But someone told me that if he is reacting like this it means I must be doing something right. Then I just snapped out of it” Madam Koomson stated.

She however stated that the standards of journalism in the country have dwindled.



“The bar has been lowered not just in journalism everywhere, all professions. There are few bright minds and that gives me hope but there should be more.



“If you compare the past to now, I don’t usually like going back to the past because people will say that is past and this is now. But it is important to look back in order to move forward,” she stated.



The news editor has therefore advised that journalists should strive to take initiative and not be spoon-fed.