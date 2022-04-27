I have been consulted to contest for NPP General Secretary – Nana Akomea

Former Director of Communications for the NPP, Nana Akomea

A former Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea, has disclosed that he has been approached by some influential persons within the party to contest for the General Secretary position.

Nana Akomea made this known when he spoke to Accra-based Neat FM in an interview.



He said “some leading members of the NPP have spoken to me about contesting. They believe that If I contest for the General Secretary position it will be in good taste for the party. However, I’m undecided on it.”



“Let me give you a straight answer, as I’m currently speaking to you, I’ve not made up my mind to contest for the General Secretary position,” he said, indicating that if he makes up his mind, he will make it public.

The New Patriotic Party will be going to the polls to elect leadership for the party to help the party break the eight.



There have been calls for the party to change the current leadership of the party because they have not been effective since they were brought to power.



Persons contesting for the position include John Boadu, Musah Superior, Justine Koduah, and Frederick Opare-Ansah.