I have been renting for the past eight years despite owning two houses – Odartey Lamptey weeps

Odartey Lamptey and his wife Gloria Addo

• Odartey Lamptey is happy with the latest ruling by the Appeal's Court

• The ruling allows him to get back his 7-bedroom house



• He says he has been renting for the past seven year



Former Ghanaian football star Odartey Lamptey is praying that the latest ruling by the Appeals Court on the matter involving him and his ex-wife Gloria Appiah will bring some finality to the issue.



It emerged on Thursday, July 15, 2021 that for the second time running, the court has rejected a request by Gloria Appiah to own Odartey’s seven-bedroom mansion at East Legon in Accra.



Speaking on Angel FM, Odarty disclosed that he has for the past eight years been living in a rented apartment despite owning two houses.



An emotional Odartey Lamptey said he is sometimes reduced to tears as he struggles to make sense of what his ex-wife has done to him.

He said his children have been his source of his inspiration and he is happy that the court has ruled in his favour.



"I've been renting for eight years now since the first ruling while my ex-wife is living in my 7-bedroom house in East Legon in addition to the four bedroom house she has been given by the court.



"Sometimes I shed tears when I'm alone in my room. My children sometimes encourage me and ask me not to cry again," he said.



"Today when I was going to the court, my first born hugged me and told me that I will win so that we move into our own house. I promised her that I'll give the house to her when I win. That's my only inspiration now."



Background



Following the dissolution of their marriage in June 2017, a High Court Judge, Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey ordered the ex-wife of Nii Odartey Lamptey, Gloria to vacate the footballer’s seven-bedroom mansion at East Legon.

This was after the Judge had ordered her to be settled with GH¢200,000, a car and Odartey Lamptey’s house at Dome.



Not satisfied with the ruling, Gloria Appiah appealed the verdict praying the court to add the 7-bedroom mansion to her entitlement.



But last year, all three judges who sat on the appeal ruled in favour of Mr Odartey Lamptey.



The couple’s saga began in 2013 after reports emerged that DNA tests had uncovered that Nii Odartey Lamptey’s three daughters with his ex-wife did not belong to him.