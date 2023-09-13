I have cordial relationship with all heads of security agencies – Dampare

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has refuted allegations that he is at longer head with other security agencies.

Answering questions at the Parliamentary Committee probing the leaked tape on his removal from office, Dr. Dampare explained that there have been what he termed institutional team work among all the various security heads in the country.



He described as shameful how people want to put heads of security agencies against each other.

“They can use any other thing to get what they want but they shouldn’t use that. They should be patriotic because that is the only thing we have called home Ghana.



“In their quest to achieve their selfish interest they shouldn’t create confusion. So honorable chair, that is what it is and I know we will continue to work together as heads of various security agencies helping each other in the interest of the nation.”