I have credible evidence against Adjenim Boateng – Special Prosecutor

Adjenim Boateng Adjei

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, says he has credible evidence to prosecute the Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Adjenim Boateng Adjei and his brother-in-law over procurement breaches.

The former PPA boss has been slapped with 17 charges by the Special Prosecutor.



He pleaded not guilty to all the charges when he was arraigned before the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.



Mr. Adjei Boateng denied seven counts of using the Public office for-profit and 10 counts of directly and indirectly influencing the Public Procurement process using his office.



The second accused person Francis Kwaku Arhin also pleaded not guilty to one Count of using a Public officer for profit.

But, in an interview with journalists after the court, Mr. Agyebeng said “I have my firm conviction that we have every evidence to see the accused guilty. It is in respect of procurement breaches by the former Chief Executive Officer of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) and his brother-in-law, so that is what we are in court for today.



“Their pleas were taken, they pleaded not guilty, and the court has given direction in terms of how the trial will proceed.”



However, both have been granted bail in the sums of GHc5 million each with two sureties to be justified by the court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire.



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that, Kissi Agyabeng, the Special Prosecutor who represented the Republic did not oppose to the grant of bail.