I have decided to follow Bawumia with my talent and energy – Catherine Afeku declares

Former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Catherine Afeku

Former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Catherine Afeku, has announced her decision to support Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia's bid for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer position.

Catherine Afeku, a member of Alan Kyerematen's campaign team, expressed her new stance citing discussions with party elders and personal contemplation as the driving factors behind her decision.



She emphasized her dedication to the NPP and her commitment to serving the party's best interests.



Her decision comes after Alan Kyerematen, withdrew from the flagbearership race.



"I have spoken with some elders, and I have also slept and thought about it, I am serving my party, but I have to make a decision, and I throw my support, my energy, my talent, and everything to Dr. Bawumia.



"I have decided to use my energy, my talent, my speaking skills, and my personality (to support Bawumia),” she said in an interview on Adom FM on September 11, 2023.



Alan Kyerematen, announced his withdrawal from the race on September 5, 2023.

Kyerematen cited various reasons for his decision, including the alleged intimidation of delegates during the recently held Super Delegates Conference on August 26, 2023.



Bawumia will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slatted November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.







AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch a GhanaWeb Special with Etsey Atisu as he speaks to young artist Enil Art











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:

















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



