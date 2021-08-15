‘I have endured years of abuse and malicious lies’ – Serwaa Amihere finally speaks

Serwaa Amihere

• Serwaa Amihere has reacted to the ongoing social media trolls

• She described it as "malicious lies"



• She indicated that she has over the years endured abuse from the public



Serwaa Amihere, a broadcast journalist with GHOne, has reacted to the ongoing social media trolls which suggest that she has been having an affair with married men and some ‘powerful’ individuals within the corridors of power.



She has been silent any time some faceless individuals try to pick on her but the latest, the journalist states that has made her stronger instead of distracting her.



An unknown social media account alleged that the GHOne presenter is in a secret relationship with the general secretary of the ruling NPP, John Boadu.

The account with the name Bombshelli Sel, shared some WhatsApp conversations claiming to be a conversation between the newscaster and the politician.



But reacting to this on her official Twitter timeline, Serwaa Amihere described the social media trolls as “malicious lies”.



She said, she has endured years of abuse and also learnt not to argue with people who try to destroy her reputation.



“I have endured years of abuse and malicious lies. All these years, I’ve learnt not to argue with people who try to destroy the reputation of others unjustly,” Serwaa Amihere tweeted.



“Far from distracting me, they have made me stronger. To the many who have reached out to show concern, I’m most grateful,” her tweet concluded.





