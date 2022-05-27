'I have forgiven them' - Adwoa Safo vows to maintain good ties with critics

Sarah Adwoa Safo, MP Dome-Kwabenya

Adwoa Safo breaks silence in a TV interview

Restates commitment to Parliament and President



Says she will be back to continue as MP and Minister



Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, has stated that in the spirit of keeping good relations with her colleagues and with Parliament, she was forgiving all her critics.



The absentee lawmaker has yet to attend Parliament this year explaining in a JoyNews interview that her absence was to allow her to take care of motherly duties towards her sick son.

“I forgive them for what they say,” she said when asked about some of the harsh remarks colleagues in the House passed about her.



“There are 275 MPs including myself and I have served as a leader. I have built relationships and friendships over the years if you noticed all the people that were speaking were people that are new in Parliament and I forgive them for what they say, but what I know is that I still have a good relationship with my party and I have good relationships in Parliament,” she stressed.



Adwoa Safo in her first interview this year said she will be back to Ghana in due course to continue her work as a lawmaker and Minister of State.



She has been in the United States since late last year catering for her sick son, she stated on JoyNews channel on May 26.