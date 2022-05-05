I have had my share of death threats as a journalist – Manasseh Azure

Editor-in-Chief of the Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni

The Editor-in-Chief of the Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has disclosed that he had had a fair share of the unending death threats, verbal abuse, and personal attacks on journalists.

According to him, he flew outside Ghana on two occasions after he became the target of death threats.



One of such threats came after he produced a documentary titled ‘militia in the heart of the nation,’ which revealed the presence of a pro-government militia force working at the former seat of government, Christiansborg Castle.



The Editor-in-Chief of the Fourth Estate made this known in an interview with Thelma Tackie on the GTV Breakfast Show on May 5, 2022.

Manasseh Azure revealed that he spent most of March and April 2019 running and hiding from unknown identities for his dear life.



He further explained that many more Ghanaian Journalists are going through such horrifying situations.