I have heard many good things about Bawumia's work - Former Governor of Nigeria Central Bank

HRH Mohammed Sanusi II in Ghana for special prayers

The former Emir of Kano is also a revered Islamic cleric with the title Khalifa



Former Emir of Kano and Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, HRH Mohammed Sanusi II has commended Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his efforts at spearheading Ghana's acclaimed digitization drive.



The renowned cleric, banker and economist, who is in the country at the invitation of the leadership of the Muslim community to participate in a special end-of-year Quran recitation and prayers for sustainable peace in Ghana and the sub-region, called on the Vice President on Wednesday morning in Accra.



Speaking at the meeting, Sanusi Lamidor, who was Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria before ascending the throne as Emir (King) of Kano, praised Dr Bawumia for his good works, including leading Ghana's digital reforms and payment systems.

"Your Excellency, I have heard so many good things about your work in Ghana," Sanusi Lamidor told Dr Bawumia.



"Your digital work I am aware of because I happen to be on the global board of MTN and we have an operating office in Ghana so we get reports in Johannesburg on what is happening in different countries so we do know what is happening in the digital space, Fintechs and so on within Ghana," he added.







The revered banker also commended Ghana's Central Bank for leading the way in digital payment systems, adding that Ghana's success story has been partly due to the enormous experience of Dr Bawumia in banking and digital payment regulations.



"I must say I am jealous because the Bank of Ghana has gotten ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria on Fintech and others.

"We all started with banking modules, but I think you quickly realized it was limited and you broke off. But I am happy the central bank of Nigeria is on now, the roles are being reversed and we are now copying from Ghana.



"I’m sure that (Ghana's digitization drive) was largely due to your input and experience from central banking and regulation of digital payments."



The renowned banker and economist is also a revered Islamic cleric with the title Khalifa. He is the spiritual head of the Tijaaniya Order in Nigeria.



