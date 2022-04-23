I have instructed my lawyers to cite GRA Commissioner-General for contempt – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated that he has instructed his lawyer to file a case of contempt of court against Rev Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



The Member of Parliament said that his lawyers will be citing the commission-general for contempt for his intent to go ahead with the implement the Electronic Transfer Level (E-Levy) despite the fact that there is an injunction against it, citinewroom.com reports.



“…I have instructed my lawyers to cite him for contempt. He said he was going ahead with implementation of the E-levy. People must be careful, we are operating a constitutional democracy. All of us including the president are under the rule of law.

"It is in the interest of those in power to make sure that they walk the narrow path of constitutional order. If they start setting such bad examples, practicing impunity and engaging in contempt of court, when things get out of hand, we cannot guarantee what will happen,” the MP is quoted to have said in an interview on Citi FM.



Ablakwa, who is one of three National Democratic Congress MPs who filed an injunction against the implementation of the E-Levy, indicated that the plans of some government officials who still want to implement the levy are a violation of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



"Our constitution calls on us to rise up and defend the constitution. So, if you know there is an injunction and you decide that because you are commissioner or government official you will go ahead, I can also decide to mobilize people to stop you from violating the constitution. Let us send a clear message to these people who want to destroy our constitutional democracy. They don’t have monopoly over these unethical tactics," he said.



Rev Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has insisted that the authority has put all the necessary measures in place to ensure that the implementation of the E-Levy starts on May 1, 2022, contrary to assertions in the media.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Owusu-Amoah said that all the technologies needed to ensure the successful implementation of the E-Levy (Electrotonic Transfer Levy) have been acquired.