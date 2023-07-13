I have lost faith in the IGP – Disgruntled Agbozume royal

A disgruntled son of the late former Paramount Chief of the Somey Traditional Area has said that he is particularly disappointed in the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Courage Kwame Azumah expressed his disappointments in the police chief because he said the IGP has not bothered to intervene in the matter of the elders of his native town trying to evict he and his siblings from their father’s house.



According to him, this house is what has served as the paramount palace since 1971 when their father, the late Togbui Hor II, ascended the thrown as chief.



Speaking on SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, with host Etsey Atisu, he stated that the positive feeling he had about the IGP when he first took over is no longer there.



“Even our Inspector General of Police is aware but he’s not done anything; he’s not replied any of my messages. Yes, Dr. Dampare. He knows everything that’s happening, even the Agbozume police, people have threatened to kill my brother there but even the Agbozume police cannot arrest the people there because they are afraid to go to Nogokpo, because the people they are supposed to arrest come from Nogokpo.



“… actually, I’ve lost faith in the IGP. I liked him very much when he started working. I even had a letter for him – about a four-page letter, to send to him personally, or to deliver to him but I just tore the letter into pieces and forgot about contributing to help the nation,” he lamented.



Courage Kwame Azumah explained further that the people of Agbozume insist their father’s house (also the palace) must continue to remain the palace and for which reason they should pack out of it.

But he maintains that they have been trying to reason with the kinsmen of the community to understand their arguments that the house cannot remain a palace without any success yet.



He stressed that it would have been easy for them to start troubles in the place but they have only refused to do so, hoping that a day will come when both divides of the case come to an agreement that favours them.



“One brother called me recently that I should find money and come so that they will enstool me as the chief because we have the palace already. And if I’d wanted to create a chieftaincy problem, I could get money from anywhere and start causing that chieftaincy problem,” he explained.











AE/WA