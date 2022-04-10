‘I have my medical records, I’m ready’ – Ken Agyapong reacts to Privileges Committee ‘summons’

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Three NPP MPs hauled before Parliament's Privileges Committee

Muntaka challenges procedure involved



Privileges Committee ready to work despite recess



Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central has formally responded to his recent referral to the Privileges Committee of Parliament over unsanctioned absence.



The lawmaker and two other colleagues on the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, side – Sarah Adwoa Safo (Dome-Kwabenya) and Henry Quartey (Ayawaso Central) – were referred to the Committee by Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, earlier this week.



They are said to have breached the rule of absenting themselves from sittings for more than 15 consecutive occasions.

But Agyapong in his first response since the referral, restated that he was away in the United States for health reasons.



He said he will honour the invitation of the Committee when it comes and he was ready to cooperate with them because he had his medical records intact.



“Privileges Committee, Ablakwa claims I have absented myself for 15 days, I have my medical records so I don’t want to answer to them. I have my medical records," he stated on Happy FM's Epa Hoa Daben programme.



“I was supposed to go back to America for review on the 27th of January, because of E-Levy and Ghana First, I have sacrificed it and I am here.



“I have read the law… it affects a person who has absented themselves from Parliament for fifteen straight days. Not the number of absenteeism across a term. If so, a lot of MPs will be sacked.

“I am not worried, you know how any person who stands by the truth is persecuted by the system? So, I am not worried, let them invite me, I will respect them and go there accordingly and give them proof,” he stressed.



After Speaker Bagbin referred the three MPs to the Committee, the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka mounted a strong challenge on the floor about the process through which the referral was made.



He posited that the petition that triggered the referral had to come from within the House and not from a member of the public, even if from a citizen, that it should have come through an MP.



Muntaka has since filed a motion seeking to reverse the referral, but with Parliament in recess, the Committee may continue with its work till the motion is heard after the resumption.