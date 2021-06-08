I have never been involved in mining; whether legal or illegal – John Boadu

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

•John Boadu has said he has never been involved in mining

•The NPP General Secretary also denied ever owning excavators



•He believes such allegations are meant to tarnish his image



The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has refuted claims of being involved in illegal mining.



Mr Boadu in a statement described illegal mining allegations levelled against him as malicious.



“My attention has been drawn to some news making rounds on social media linking me with some mining activities including ‘galamsey’ in the country. I categorically refute these allegations, which are baseless, malicious, and unmeritorious.”



He believes that those allegations are a deliberate attempt by his detractors to tarnish his reputation.

“Indeed, the failure and inability of the individuals making the said allegations to provide any modicum of substance to back their allegations despite being challenged to do same on many occasions bears ample testimony to the manifest falsity and mischief they are engaged”.



Whether acquired and operated legally or illegally and have not authorized anybody to operate a mining concession on my behalf”, Mr Boadu said.



He further denied ever owning an excavator or been involved directly or indirectly in any form of mining activity.



The NPP General Secretary cautioned perpetrators to desist from spreading such falsehood.



“As a law-abiding citizen of this country, whose support and fidelity to the government’s renewed fight against the debilitating ‘galamsey’ menace, is unquestionable, I will be the last person to engage in this abominable enterprise, which is threatening the very existence of our generation and the unborn,” he stated.