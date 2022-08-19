I have never endorsed any presidential hopeful- Nana B

Nana B, NPP National Organiser

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B has refuted claims that he has endorsed some presidential hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Henry Nana Boakye has been accused of endorsing some Flagbearer Hopefuls of the Party by some Ghanaians.



That, as described by the party in a latest statement issued with regards to a walk held for Alan Kyerematen and comments made by Hopeson Adorye as well as Ekow Vincent Assafuah was against the party’s code of conduct.



Hopeson Adorye has been summoned to appear before the party’s National Complaints Committee to answer questions over comments he made during the “Aduro Wo So Health Walk”.



Aside Hopeson Adorye, the Member of Parliament for the Old-Tafo Constituency, Ekow Vincent Assafuah has also been invited to appear before the National Complaints Committee over some comments he made that sought to advance the ambitions of one of the Party ‘s presidential hopefuls.



Additionally, the NPP said under the instructions of the National Steering Committee, Mr. Alan Kyerematen has been written to in respect of the “Aduro Wo So Health Walk” that was organised in his name.

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to regulate the conduct of presidential and parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the National Council of the Party, in 2021, issued a Code of Conduct to govern the presidential and parliamentary primaries.



Read Also: Hopeson Adorye apologises over tribal comments



Speaking on Atinka FM’s morning show, AM Drive with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Henry Nana Boakye said Party’s Code of Conduct was still in full force and urged all stakeholders to adhere to its provisions.



According to him, the fact that someone has flouted rules and regulations does not mean they must be abolished, adding that those who flouted the rules and regulations would be sought after.



“I have heard people mentioning my name with regard to current issues [Hopeson Adorye], I have never on any platform endorsed any Presidential Hopeful, never and so the list that is out has no evidence. I am sure certain people have just compiled it and are circulating it. It is not true!” he said.

He added that, “What is important is that we need everyone’s support.”



Alan Kyerematen



Speaking about Alan Kyeramtens’ press release on a letter he received from the National Steering Committee, Nana B said he was impressed by the response by Alan even though the release was not directly to the National Steering Committee but the general public.



“I am highly impressed with the content, it is reconciliatory. When you look at how he speaks about unity and again he even spoke against Hopeson Adorye’s comments and added that although he admits the walk was done in his name, he cautioned against any acts or omissions of any individuals or groups of individuals that may disturb the peace and harmony of the party,” he said.



Henry Nana Boakye pleaded with followers of Alan Kyerematen to get the statement from Alan and read it and ensure whatever they do is a reflection of the massage Alan gave.