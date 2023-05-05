I have never said Bawumia will become president because it is not possible – Buaben Asamoa

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

Former Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency has criticized Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that he has no policies for the country in his bid for the flagbearership slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Buaben Asamoa who doubles as the campaign manager for Alan Kyerematen, stated that Dr Bawumia cannot become president because it is Alan Kyerematen's time, and he has no policies of his own. He went on to say that Bawumia is just a non-party member who was called to join the NPP.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM on May 4, 2023, he explained that the vice president was not a member of the NPP, but rather because of his expertise in economic management, president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called him to come and support his government.



He further stated that an NPP member is someone who has supported and suffered for the party.



“Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, His Excellency the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, what new news is he coming to tell us? When you check, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was called by President Akufo Addo to come and join the NPP, because he was not an NPP member…but because of economic management that is why President Akufo-Addo called him.



“Kufour appointed him as deputy Bank of Ghana governor because of his ideas not because he was an NPP member, an NPP member is someone who has supported and suffered for the party.



“So, if he has gotten the opportunity to become a vice president and he wants to be a president…everyone is asking about his message. What message do you have for the people of Ghana, when you ask Alan Kyerematen, he has GTP?”

He added: “There is no place that I have ever endorsed Bawumia to become a president, all those doing such propaganda, challenge them because I have never said anywhere that Bawumia will become president because is not possible,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia has told some members of the majority caucus of his intentions to contest for the flagbearership position on the ticket of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This comes after the party announced the opening of nominations for the flagbearship slot contest which will begin on May 26 and end on June 24, 2023.



The New Patriotic Party has scheduled its presidential primaries for November 2023.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s inclusion in the NPP presidential candidate race brings the official number of people who have declared their intentions to contest to nine.



They include the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; the former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; former MP for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey; and a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

