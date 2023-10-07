I have never smooched another woman’s breast for 38 years of marriage - Archbishop Agyinasare

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder of the Perez Chapel International and wife

The renowned founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has reaffirmed his love and commitment to his wife, Vivian Agyinasare, in a manner that has garnered significant attention.

Archbishop Agyinasare who recently took the stage as the guest speaker on Day 6 of the Experience Conference 2023 at the Makers House Chapel during his address, revealed a he had never smooched or touched another woman's breast in his 38-year-long marriage.



“… I bring you greetings from my wife, the only chicken in my soup. We've been married for just 38 years this year, and in those 38 years, I have not smooched another woman or touched another woman's breast. Vivian, I want to say that I love you,” Archbishop Agyinasare declared passionately during his speech.



The Destiny Arena of The Maker’s House Chapel International, between October 1 and 8, 2023, began its much-anticipated Experience Conference.



The prominent Fathers of the land have been taking turns to preach, teach, lead worship as well as avail themselves as vessels to lead strategic prayers, perform miracles, heal the sick and liberate the distressed and the nation from bondage.

Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of Action Chapel International, Nicholas Duncan-Williams will be joined by great apostles in Ministry including the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil; the Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare and the Founder and General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM), Dr Steve Mensah.



