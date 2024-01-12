I have never spoken to ‘my father’ Akufo-Addo after Number 12 exposé - Kwasi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwasi Nyantakyi says he is yet to have a one-on-one conversation with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo years after he was accused of fraud and corruption.

These charges stem from offences captured in the Number 12 documentary by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



The documentary allegedly shows Nyantakyi collecting cash and gifts and engaging in influence peddling.



He was also heard saying “I have the president [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] in my pocket” while discussing a lucrative deal with some ‘fake Arabs’ in Dubai.



The president later ordered his arrest to help investigate his act captured on tape.

This according to Kwesi Nyantakyi brought shame not only to him but to his immediate family.



He said the exposé was orchestrated for a purpose.



Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray and monitored by Peacefmonline.com, Kwasi Nyantakyi said the president whom he described as ‘father’ is dear to him and “holds no grudges”.



“He [President Nana Akufo-Addo] is like a father to me but we have not spoken since the incident. Maybe at the right time we will.” He noted