‘I have no doubt that the truth will always prevail’ – Haruna Iddrisu disclaims social media accounts

The outgoing Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has spoken out for the first time since he was replaced by his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Haruna Iddrisu, on the other hand, has not addressed issues concerning the appointment of new minority caucus leaders.



The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, in his first pronouncement, was reacting to alleged statements he made on social media about his removal.



In a side social media post, Haruna Iddrisu was lashing out over his removal, saying that his spirit can never be tamed.



But in a statement that he issued on Thursday, January 26, 2023, Haruna Iddrisu said that he has never been on social media and hence did not share the post.



He said that the posts were created by persons who wanted to sow division in the NDC.



“I, therefore, entreat the general public, particularly the rank and file of our great NDC Party, to ignore the posts with the contempt they deserve.

“The creation of the (social media) accounts and the posts therein are mere attempts by detractors to sow seeds of discontent within the hierarchy of the Party and to smear my person but they shall definitely FAIL. I have no doubt that the truth will always prevail,” parts of the statement read.



The change in the leadership of the minority caucus of Parliament has led to some confusion in the NDC, with some members of the party, including some Members of Parliament, saying that the party’s parliamentarians should have been consulted before the move.



The NDC leadership has appointed the former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, as the minority leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic who replaced the MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu.



According to the NDC, Kofi Armah Buah, MP for Ellembele, will take over as the Deputy Minority leader.



While Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, he will replace Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed as the Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Whip.

This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress, dated January 23, 2023.



