I have no intentions of contesting John Mahama as flagbearer – Armah Buah debunks reports

Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, the member of Parliament for Ellembele Constituency

Emmanuel Kofi Armah Buah, the member of Parliament for Ellembele Constituency in the Western Region has distanced himself from media publications that he is preparing to contest John Dramani Mahama as flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress in the 2024 elections.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Kofi Armah Buah said that the stories making the rounds are untrue and must be disregarded by the public.



He stated emphatically that contesting the 2024 presidential primaries is not a thought he has considered and also that he was not part of any plan to oust John Mahama as the party’s leader.



“My attention has been drawn to a fake news publication on some online news portals on social media, describing me as John Mahama’s biggest challenger in the 2024 NDC presidential primary.

“The said report is false, baseless and a figment of the author’s own fertile imagination. It should therefore be disregarded and treated with the contempt that it deserves.



“I have no intention of contesting in the 2024 presidential primary in the first place. Neither am I a part of any such scheme to oppose the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama.”



The race for the party's flagbearership is being keenly anticipated even though John Dramani Mahama is widely expected to retain his slot if he presents his candidature.



Other names that have been rumoured to be interested in the role are national chairman Ofosu Ampofo and Professor Alabi, the latter has rubbished social media reports about his possible candidature.



Speaker Alban Bagbin’s name has also come up but Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party has categorically stated that Bagbin will not contest Mahama.