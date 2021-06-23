I have no presidential ambition – Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu MP

• Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he has no presidential ambition

• He indicated that people are luring him to accept the challenge



• But Okudzeto Ablakwa says he does not want to rush to make any mistake



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has dined reports that suggest he has a presidential ambition even though some well-meaning Ghanaians want to lure him into it.



According to him, becoming the President of Ghana is not something that he is aiming at.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen monitored by GhanaWeb, Ablakwa explained, “I have seen insatiable ambition destroy a lot of people so I don’t believe in electing or positioning yourself or self-aggrandizing when it comes to the issue of positions in any organization.”

He continued: “It is one of the things I see a lot. Anytime I roll out an intervention, people align it to presidential ambition but my view on leadership is that every generation has its own leaders.



Leaders emerge from the people and if you make a mistake and think that you are better than everybody else and should be a leader, you will be disappointed.”



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa indicated that he could have contested for the parliamentary seat in about six constituencies but settled for North Tongu because the people wanted him to serve.



“You should never see yourself as cut out for anything because I see that to be ignorance and self-distracting,” he said.