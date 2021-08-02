I have no records of indiscipline in NDC – Koku Anyidoho

Sacked NDC member, Koku Anyidoho

Sacked member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has given a contrary statement to the party's reasons for expelling him.



Koku Anyidoho was sacked from NDC for misconduct, the party said.



But he contends that he does not have any track record on indiscipline since he joined the party in 1992.



In a letter addressed to the general secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Koku Anyidoho pointed out that he remains a loyal member of the NDC despite his sacking.

“I have been a loyal member of the NDC and continue to be since the formation of the party in 1992. I have never infringed the constitution of the party," the letter sighted by GhanaWeb read.



“I don’t have any history of indiscipline per the records of the party,” he added.



He is also demanding his expulsion letter from the party for him to take some actions.



It would be recalled that the NDC announced the sacking of Koku Anyidoho last month.



The party asked him not to parade himself as a member of the party anymore.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, it said, "At its meeting on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) considered the report and recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you (Koku Anyidoho), pursuant to article 48(1)(9)(a) of the NDC constitution,” part of a statement from the party stated.

“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no longer recognized as a member of the party and cannot carry yourself as such," it added.



Koku Anyidoho was asked to return any property in his custody belonging to the party.



Also, he will forfeit monies, dues, or subscription fees that he’s made to the party while he was an active member.



