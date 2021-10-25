‘I have no regret’ - Kwami Sefa Kayi speaks on why he accepted govt appointment

Kwami Sefa Kayi

• Kwami Sefa Kayi is a board member of NPA

• He said, he has no regret accepting the offering



• He was speaking to Albert Ocran on the Springboard show



Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show, has indicated that he has no regrets in accepting to be a board member of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).



According to him, he has worked all his life and gained all the experience being in the public space as a journalist, therefore, being a board member for him, is to gain “board experience”.



Sefa Kayi explained to Albert Ocran on ‘Springboard Virtual University’ programme on Sunday, October 24, that, “I accepted to be on the board of the NPA primarily for board experience; for cooperate governance first hand; to understand how state institutions are run and whatever contribution I can give, of course, I am willing to give.



“I have come from a background of working in the public space for so long; I have been at the forefront of asking the questions, of offering solutions, of interviewing all kinds of people, of reading up or researching and so, let me take my seat at the table and see what I can also contribute.”

He said, many will not be happy to see him on the board of NPA, some people will wish he fails, others will wish him well to use his experience to make sure that things work at the authority but being in the public service for a long time, he does not expect a hundred per cent rating from the public.



“Whilst taking a seat at the table, I am now going to be faced first hand with cooperate governance in my country, of course, you may want to look at the divided opinion; at the end of the day, when you work in the public space and expects a hundred per cent approval rating, then, you do not understand what you are doing.”



Definitely, there will be those who feel that you shouldn’t have been there, there are others who think that, yea let him go and get his fingers burnt and let’s see what lessons will come out of it, others will also be like whatever he has acquired over the years doing what he does, let’s see if that knowledge can be brought on board and cooperate governance in that small environment will be the grand beneficiary at the end of the day.”



“So, yes I took it up, I’ve no regret about it; I pray that I would with the little knowledge I can, I’d impact and what I can also learn at first hand, it will be a good learning experience for me and serve my country at the end of the day,” Kwami Sefa Kayi stressed.



When asked by the host, what will he consider as a success at the end of his term as a board member, he replied, “that we’ve been able to sanitize the system, that we’ve been able to contribute our quota…”



The broadcaster was in August appointed as one of nine members of the new NPA board.

Following the appointment, Kwami Sefa Kayi has been criticized heavily for accepting the offer.







