 I have no side chick; I don’t booze and sleep in expensive hotels – Bagbin replies accusers

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Right Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has challenged anyone who knows about his side chick to expose him indicating that he is not a womanizer and therefore does not engage in such acts.

He insists he is not a womanizer and drinks for which reason you will not find him secretly lodging in an expensive hotel with a side chick as being claimed by some of his accusers.



Reacting to recent publications about him, the former lawmaker Nadowli West constituency in the Upper West Region urged his kinsmen to treat those news items with the contempt they deserve; indicating that they were pure fabrications meant to ruin his hard-won reputation.



“All the nonsense you read in the newspapers, let them belong to the trash, I have not been brought up to enjoy luxury, I don’t know it, is through hard work I got to where I am. I don’t know how to enjoy, I don’t drink, I don’t womanize, I don’t go to hotels and you know that since I was an MP for all these years if any of you can pinpoint to any lady that’s my girlfriend raise your hand”, he challenged.



According to him in a video during a donation to Real Crusader Ladies, a female football club in Wa, Sunday sighted by MyNewsGh.com, he achieved his current status through hard work and not by any means including shortcuts as some people want to portray him.

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin was the Minister for Health from January 2012 until February 2013 when Hanny-Sherry Ayittey took over the position.



He served as the Member of Parliament for Nadowli West constituency in the Upper West Region of Ghana in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th parliaments of the 4th republic of Ghana.



He contested for the presidential candidate slot of the National Democratic Congress in 2019 but subsequently lost to former President John Dramani Mahama. On 7th January 2021 Bagbin was elected Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.