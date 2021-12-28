I have not asked anyone to collect money from any person - Mary Posch-Oduro

NPP National Treasurer hopeful, Madam Mary Posch-Oduro

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

The Office of the National Treasurer hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the public to be weary of persons going round in the name of Madam Mary Posch-Oduro collecting money in return for some items.

In a statement dated 25th December, 2021, it emphasised that Madam Mary Posch-Oduro has neither assigned nor delegated any of her aides or assigns to undertake such fraudulent task.



"I want to reiterate that, the act by such persons are malicious, fraudulent and fallacious which aims to dent the image of the hardworking woman who has led all her life in honesty and modesty, and further urge the general public to treat such act with the contempt it deserves," the statement added.



25th December, 2021



MARY POSCH-ODURO HAS NOT ASKED ANY PERSON TO COLLECT MONEY FROM ANY PERSON



The outfit of Mary Posch-Oduro, the NPP National Treasurer Hopeful, has received claims from innocent patriots purported to have come from Madam Mary Posch-Oduro requesting for a certain amount of money to be paid for the collection of some items, for which items are not known.



I want to say emphatically and without any shred of equivocation that, Madam Mary Posch-Oduro has neither assigned nor delegated any of her Aides or Assigns to undertake such fraudulent task.



With her high level of magnanimity, Mary Posch-Oduro does not engage any third party before giving alms to the destitute. She prefers to deal directly with the beneficiaries instead of engaging a third party, so kindly disregard any message or calls with the intention of requesting anything in any form, from any person in the name of Mary Posch-Oduro.

The general public is therefore urged to be very apt in dealing with such persons since they are the good for nothing fraudsters who want to use their silly tactics to scam unsuspected and innocent individuals with the least chance they get.



I want to reiterate that, the act by such persons are malicious, fraudulent and fallacious which aims to dent the image of the hardworking woman who has led all her life in honesty and modesty, and further urge the general public to treat such act with the contempt it deserves.



Mary Posch-Oduro is poised to serve the NPP and the country at large. In this festive season, let us all be watchful in order not to fall prey to those scammers.



As we celebrate the birth of Christ, let us reflect on the good deeds of Christ and be guided accordingly.



Mary Posch-Oduro wishes all Ghanaians Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year.

FADA ABRAHAM



(Aide)