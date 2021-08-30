I have not been suspended – PNC’s Janet Nabila fights back

Janet Asana Nabila says she has not been sacked as General Secretary of the PNC

• The PNC has said it has suspended its General Secretary, Janet Nabila

• Janet says this is untrue



• She is accusing her party chairman and another of trying to cover up their embezzlement of party funds



Janet Nabila, the embattled General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has shot down reports that say that her party has suspended her from her position.



She is blaming two people - the party’s Chairman, Moses Dani Baah, and the 2020 flagbearer, David Apasara, - of being behind this over what she says are their fears that they will be exposed for embezzling party funds, reports citinewsroom.com.



This past weekend, Moses Dani-Baah was reported to have said that a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) decided to suspend Madam Nabila after they found her guilty of misconduct as well as some actions of hers that were believed to be making the party unpopular.



“I have not been suspended. There was no NEC meeting on Saturday. They never formed a quorum and so everything that they did is void,” Janet Nabila said in response to this claim.

She insisted that Apasara and Dani-Baah have an intention to frustrate her because she took actions that will expose them for taking GH¢70,000 party funds and not accounting for them.



This money, she added, was part of funds to build party offices.



“During our 29th anniversary, we solicited funds to build party offices. We got GHS 150,000 for the party offices so we kept it in the account, and we saw that the flagbearer and the leader went to pick as much as GHS 70,000 from the account and I didn’t know what they were using the money for so I went to the regional CID office to report them.



“I then called auditors to audit the account and we are calling EOCO to audit the account and give us the findings. I was told that a disciplinary committee was being formed to investigate me.



“Apasara and Dani-Baah went round telling people that I have problems in the party. Because they know that they will be disgraced, they want to do something just to cover up their image,” she explained.



