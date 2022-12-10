'I have not boycotted the election' – Pablo speaks on NDC National Youth election

George Opare Addo, NDC National Youth Organizer

Source: Prince Amoah, contributor

National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Goerge Opare Addo popularly known as “Pablo” has denied reports claiming he has boycotted the National Youth Election that is currently underway in Cape Coast.

According to Pablo, his opponents are finding ways and means to include people who were not allowed to vote at the regional level into the voters register.



“I’m here to address one issue. I understand it is being rumored around I have boycotted the election. It is not true. There are issues that the committee is supposed to address.

"Our opponent went to court insisting that those people who did not in the regional election be allowed to vote and i challenged it. Delegates lists are generated from the regional election, so if at the region you were not allowed to vote, you cannot import into this register” he said



Meanwhile Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has been tipped to retain his position when the party elects its new batch of national executives on December 10, 2022.